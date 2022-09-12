Air Products & Chemicals Inc.'s industrial-gas joint venture in Saudi Arabia has acquired a similar business from Paris-based Air Liquide S.A. for an undisclosed price, expanding its operations in the kingdom and the Middle East.
Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products said its joint venture -- Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment -- acquired Air Liquide's Khafrah Industrial Gases, which is also in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The acquired business provides liquid bulk and specialty gases.
"We are proud to have Air Products as our partner in the Kingdom," Khalid Hashim, managing director of Abdullah Hasim (AHG), said in a joint statement. Air Products has been an investor in AHG for more than a decade, according to the statement.
"This acquisition, through AHG, supports our continued growth strategy for the region," said Hamid Sabzikari, Air Products' vice president and general manager for industrial gases in the Middle East, Egypt and Turkey.
The partnership between Air Products and AHG "has been reinforced through shared values," according to the statement.
In January, Air Products completed the acquisition of Air Liquide's industrial merchant-gases business in the United Arab Emirates.
Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases makes industrial gases in Saudi Arabia. It was founded in the 1940s as a metalworking business and expanded into the gas business.
Air Products had 2021 sales of $10.3 billion. It operates in more than 50 countries and employs more than 20,000 people. Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD.
Shares were trading Monday at $261.86 at 1:31 p.m., up $4.89 or 1.9%. In the last 52 weeks they have traded in a range from $216.24 to $316.39. The company's market capitalization (shares outstanding times current price) is $58.1 billion.
