Air Products & Chemicals Inc. Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi will discuss the company's vision for a hydrogen economy on Monday in Washington, D.C.



Ghasemi, who is also chairman and president, will take part in a "fireside chat" with David Livingston, a senior adviser with the U.S. State Department's office of the presidential envoy for climate.

That talk will be held at 2:45 p.m. during the Hydrogen Americas Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel.



Air Products is the world's largest producer of hydrogen, according to a company news release. For the world to move toward a cleaner, sustainable future, hydrogen must play a big role, Ghasemi said in the statement.



"Hydrogen is the best solution to address emissions from hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy-duty transportation and heavy industry, where electrification is not feasible or practical," he said.



Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products has committed more than $11 billion to clean-energy projects and expects to commit at least $4 billion more.



The summit's hosts are the Sustainable Energy Council and the U.S. Department of Energy. It is a gathering for government, industry, service providers and users.



Also speaking at the summit is Eric Guter, Air Products' global vice president for hydrogen for mobility. He will participate in a discussion of commercial opportunities for clean hydrogen at 4:15 p.m. on Monday.



"Every ton of carbon dioxide emissions captured or replaced today will have an exponential benefit for years to come," Guter said in the statement.



Air Products has more than 60 years of experience in the hydrogen industry and operates in more than 50 countries.



Shares in the company are traded under the ticker symbol APD on the New York Stock Exchange. Air Products was trading at $244.44 Wednesday at 3 p.m. The company's market capitalization based on that price is $54.3 billion.