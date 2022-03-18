ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Air Products is among 27 companies that still remains operating as normal in Russia, according to a list compiled by Yale University professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his research team.
Updated this week, it lists the company as having two offices in the country with around 130 staff.
Air Products has not returned our request for comment.
The list also shows the 152 companies that have withdrawn from Russia. 181 have suspended operations but are keeping options open, and 84 are scaling back. Of those 84, two have a presence in our region.
French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur, with a facility in Swiftwater, said it has over 300 employees in Ukraine in a company statement. The company says it has suspended advertising and media activity in Russia but is continuing operations.
The company has also donated medicine and 5 million Euros to various groups.
French-based Air Liquide, which has facilities in Upper Mount Bethel and Reading, said it would suspend investment and development, but not existing operations. It has also made donations.
Not included on the list was Japanese-based Olympus, which has its North American headquarters in Center Valley.
The company has offices in Russia and said it's still providing Russians with locally available products and services. Olympus employees in Ukraine are being given assistance to leave the country.
The company has also donated funds and has matched employee donations to the Red Cross and other charities.
In a statement to 69 News the company said, in part, it "...backs the efforts of its employees, who are offering their support to the people of Ukraine, (and) strongly condemns all acts of violence and joins the international community in calling for peace."