Air Products Chairman, President and CEO, Seifi Ghasemi, says the company is ready to supercharge its hydrogen clean energy production here in the U.S., since the passing of last year's Inflation Reduction Act.

“It addresses the real key issue of what it takes to do something about climate change," Ghasemi said."We've had a lot of projects ready and we've already announced over 10 billion of projects in the United States in order to implement what the intent of the legislation is."

The IRA was a wide-sweeping package that made the largest single federal investment in fighting climate change, including clean energy tax credits.

"The legislation is designed to give you a tax break if you make hydrogen and capture the CO2 or if you make hydrogen from wind and sun. Hydrogen is the key element you need to decarbonize heavy industry and heavy transport that cannot be electrified," Ghasemi said.

Air Products hosted Senator Bob Casey at its Upper Macungie headquarters Tuesday to showcase the hydrogen vehicle and fueling technology in action and discuss the law, which is facing challenges both in court and Congress.

Several pharmaceutical companies have sued the Biden Administration over the drug negotiation portions of the law.

Meantime, Republicans have introduced appropriations measures to cut funding for the law, as well as eliminate, or narrow, many of the tax credits - including hydrogen.

"So, I would hope that when they're making determinations about what to support, they would consider what's happening in their own states from this record investment," Casey said.

New research from the Brookings institute finds new investment from the IRA could be much larger than initial projections, however tax revenue losses could be "significantly larger" than initially estimated.

"This is incentivizing us to invest in the United States, which is our highest priority for investment," Ghasemi said.