Air Products sign generic

Air Products, one of the Lehigh Valley's biggest employers, reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings per share Thursday that exceeded analysts' estimates.

The maker of industrial gases and chemicals reported EPS of $2.51 after adjusting for discontinued operations. That topped by a penny the average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Earnings per share based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles were also $2.51. GAAP earnings do not include adjustments.

Fourth-quarter sales were $2.84 million, also ahead of estimates and 22% above the year-ago quarter.

The Lehigh County-based company forecasts fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $10.20 to $10.40, a year-on-year increase of 13% to 15%. Adjusted EPS guidance for the fiscal first quarter is $2.45 to $2.55, up 16% to 20% over the first quarter of 2021.

For the full year, Air Products reported sales of $10.3 billion, up 17%.

"We delivered excellent results for the year, despite significant external challenges," said Seifi Ghasemi, chairman and CEO, in a statement.

Air Products will continue to invest in its operations, with a projected $4.5 billion to $5 billion in capital expenditures in fiscal 2022.

