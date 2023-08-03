LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. – Air Products, the worldwide industrial gases company, headquartered near Allentown, reported higher earnings this quarter than last year’s fiscal third quarter. The earnings also beat Wall Street estimates.

Revenue did not. As a result, the company’s stock price fell 5.85% by market close.

In addition to the financial results, the company reported several operational highlights in Thursday's third quarter report.

Perhaps the most important was that the company entered into an amended employment agreement with Chairman, President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi to extend the term of his employment until September 30, 2028. The agreement also states that on September 30, 2024, and on each anniversary thereof, the term of the employment agreement will automatically renew to be a five-year term unless either party provides notice of non-renewal, or the agreement is otherwise terminated in accordance with its terms.

The agreement is a big vote of confidence for Ghasemi, who has been CEO since 2014. The board of directors clearly supports his long-term strategy and wants him to stay aboard to guide the company into the future.

Other operational highlights

In the fiscal third quarter, Air Products completed financial closing on the world’s largest green hydrogen production facility with equal joint venture partners, ACWA Power and NEOM. Air Products is the exclusive off-taker and will absorb the full production volume of the green hydrogen produced in the form of green ammonia from the facility.

The company signed a $1 billion investment agreement with the Republic of Uzbekistan and Uzbekneftegaz JSC to acquire, own and operate a natural gas-to-syngas processing facility within Uzbekneftegaz JSC's multi-billion-dollar gas-to-liquids facility, one of the most advanced energy plants in the world.

Air Products also announced additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology and equipment project wins with Qatargas (North Field South Project, Ras Laffan, the State of Qatar) and Bechtel Energy Inc. (NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG Phase I Project, Port of Brownsville, Texas); and announced plans for a nearly 20% expansion of the winding capacity at Air Products’ LNG equipment manufacturing facility in Port Manatee, Florida.

In addition, the company published its annual Sustainability Report detailing the company’s sustainability goals, world-scale projects, the role clean hydrogen plays in the energy transition, and how the Company's industrial gases and expertise help customers reduce their environmental impact. The company claims its initiatives avoided the equivalent of 86 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions last year.

Fiscal third quarter results

Air Products reported third quarter fiscal 2023 results, including GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Earnings Per Share from continuing operations of $2.67, up 2% from the prior year.

GAAP net income of $611 million was up 4% as higher pricing and higher equity affiliates' income more than offset higher costs. GAAP net income margin of 20.1 % increased 170 basis points over the prior year, which also included a positive impact from lower energy cost pass-through due to declining energy prices.

For the quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.98 increased 16% over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA(Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) of $1.2 billion was up 12%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.8% increased 590 basis points over the prior year.

Fiscal third quarter sales of $3.0 billion decreased 5% over the prior year as 4% higher pricing and 3% higher volumes were more than offset by 11% lower energy cost pass-through and 1% unfavorable currency conversions.

Commenting on the results, Ghasemi said in a statement, "The committed, motivated and talented people of Air Products once again delivered excellent results for the quarter. Pricing and volumes were up in every region. We generated significant free cash flow, and we continue to successfully execute our megaprojects to decarbonize the world.”

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results by Business Segment

The company said Americas sales of $1.3 billion were down 11% versus the prior year, as 6% higher volumes and four percent higher pricing were more than offset by 21% lower energy cost pass-through. Operating income of $375 million increased 25% and adjusted EBITDA of $568 million increased 18%.

Asia sales of $823 million increased 10% over the prior year, as 8% higher volumes, 4% higher pricing and 3% higher energy cost pass-through more than offset 5% unfavorable currency. Operating income of $241 million increased 14% and adjusted EBITDA of $357 million increased 10%.

In Europe, Air Products said sales of $707 million decreased 4% from the prior year, as 6% higher pricing, 2% favorable currency and 1% higher volumes were more than offset by 13% lower energy cost pass-through. Operating income of $176 million increased 28% and adjusted EBITDA of $254 million increased 23%.

Middle East and India equity affiliates' income of $96 million increased 42% compared to the prior year, primarily due to the second phase of the Jazan project, which was completed in January 2023.

Corporate and other sales of $204 million decreased 17% compared to the prior year, driven by lower sales of equipment activity.

Outlook

Air Products increased full-year fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS guidance of $11.40 to $11.50, up 11 to 12% over prior year adjusted EPS.

For the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, Air Products' adjusted EPS guidance is $3.04 to $3.14, up 7 to 10 % over fiscal 2022 fourth quarter adjusted EPS.

Air Products continues to expect capital expenditures of $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion for full-year fiscal 2023.

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The company’s core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world’s leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.