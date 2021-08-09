Air Products, the Lehigh Valley-based worldwide industrial gases company, appeared to have quite a notable fiscal third quarter.
Was it enough for Wall Street?
The company announced plans to build a net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, setting the stage for Air Products to operate what it says would be the most competitive and lowest-carbon-intensity hydrogen network in the world. The facility’s combination of advanced hydrogen reforming technology, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen-fueled electricity generation makes net-zero possible, Air Products said.
Also, the company formed a strategic global collaboration with Baker Hughes, a Houston-based holding company focused on oilfield and technology services, to develop next generation hydrogen compression to lower the cost of production and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel. Baker Hughes will provide Air Products with advanced hydrogen compression and gas turbine technology for global projects, including NovaLT16 turbines for the net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton and advanced compression technology for the NEOM carbon-free hydrogen project.
In addition, the company announced a memorandum of understanding with Cummins Inc., Columbus, Indiana, to accelerate the integration of hydrogen fuel cell trucks in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Cummins will provide hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains integrated into selected OEM partners’ heavy-duty trucks for Air Products, as Air Products begins the process of converting its global fleet of distribution vehicles to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
Operationally, Air Products reported healthy growth in the quarter in revenues, net income, earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization).
However, Wall Street expected more, and Air Products stock was down $18.47, or 6.35%, in opening trading Monday morning, probably because the company missed the Zacks Consensus earnings estimate by 3.35%.
Commenting on the results, Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi said in a statement, "The stability of our business and the dedication of our people have been on full display, as we continue to deliver strong financial results despite the challenges of the pandemic. Our sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS grew double digits this quarter versus prior-year quarter, and our price and volume continue to be strong.”
Third quarter fiscal 2021 GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) EPS from continuing operations was $2.36, up 17 % from the third quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net income reached $532 million, an increase of 16 % from the prior year; and the GAAP net income margin was 20.4 percent, down 170 basis points.
On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.31 was up 15%; adjusted EBITDA of $976 million was up 11%; and adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.5% was down 520 basis points, each versus prior year.
Third quarter sales of $2.6 billion increased 26% on 12% higher volumes, 6% higher energy cost pass-through, 6% favorable currency, and 2% higher pricing. Volumes increased as COVID-19 recovery, new plants, and acquisitions more than offset reduced contributions from the Lu’An facility in China.
Fiscal Third Quarter Results by Business Segment
Industrial Gases - Americas sales of $1.063 billion increased 25% over the prior year on 10% higher energy cost pass-through; 9% higher volumes, driven by merchant COVID-19 recovery, higher medical oxygen sales in South America, and one-time items; 4% higher pricing; and 2% favorable currency.
Operating income of $286 million increased 15% and adjusted EBITDA of $465 million increased 13%, as higher volumes, pricing and one-time items more than offset power and other cost inflation and higher maintenance costs.
Operating margin of 26.9% decreased 230 basis points, with higher energy cost pass-through accounting for approximately 250 basis points of the decline. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 43.7% decreased 470 basis points, with higher energy cost pass-through accounting for approximately 400 basis points of the decline.
Industrial Gases - EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) sales of $623 million increased 45% over the prior year quarter on 24% higher volumes, driven primarily by COVID-19 recovery and acquisitions; 12% favorable currency; 8% higher energy cost pass-through; and 1% higher pricing.
Operating income of $140 million increased 33% and adjusted EBITDA of $212 million increased 25% primarily driven by the higher volumes. Operating margin of 22.5% decreased 200 basis points, with higher energy cost pass-through accounting for approximately 100 basis points of the decline and the remainder mainly due to power and other cost inflation.
Adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.1% decreased 540 basis points, with higher energy cost pass-through accounting for approximately 200 basis points of the decline and the remainder mainly due to power and other cost inflation.
Industrial Gases - Asia sales of $752 million increased 15% from the prior year on 8% favorable currency, 6% higher volumes, and 1% higher pricing. Higher merchant volumes and new plants were partially offset by reduced contributions from Lu'An.
Operating income of $219 million decreased 1%, as reduced contributions from Lu’An and higher costs were mostly offset by favorable currency and higher volumes from merchant and new plants.
Operating margin of 29.1% decreased 490 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA of $356 million increased 9%, as higher volumes, equity affiliate income, and favorable currency more than offset the reduced contributions from Lu’An and higher costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 47.4% decreased 270 basis points.
Outlook
Ghasemi concluded: “We continue to build on what we do best, driving the energy transition by developing, owning and operating world-scale, sustainability-driven projects and forming strategic partnerships that enhance our leadership positions.”
Air Products expects full-year fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS guidance of $8.95 to $9.05, up approximately 8% over prior year adjusted EPS. For the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, Air Products' adjusted EPS guidance is $2.44 to $2.54, up 11 to 16% over fiscal 2020 fourth quarter adjusted EPS.
Air Products expects capital expenditures of approximately $2.5 billion for full-year fiscal 2021.
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is an industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The company’s core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.