Air Products has dropped a coal-to-methanol project in Indonesia, the company said.
Shares of the industrial-gas company fell about 3.1% Thursday.
A company statement said Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products will use its resources to shift to more production of "green" hydrogen (created by renewable energy, without carbon emissions) and "blue" hydrogen. The carbon emissions generated by producing blue hydrogen are captured and stored. Carbon emissions have been linked to global warming.
The company will give further details about the Indonesia decision in its second-quarter earnings conference call. In a press release from 2020, the company said it would invest about $2 billion in the Bengalon project.
Seifi Ghasemi, the chairman, chief executive and president of Air Products, contends that hydrogen is the energy of the future and that Air Products is poised to lead the transition to a clean-energy future. Hydrogen can take the place of fossil fuels in heavy transport and industry, he has said.
Thursday's statement said "In response to media reports, Air Products today confirmed that it is no longer involved in the coal-to-methanol Bengalon, East Kalimantan, Indonesia project, nor in other coal gasification projects in Indonesia."
"The financial landscape for blue and green hydrogen projects has significantly changed in the last year, driving increasing opportunities for Air Products to invest in these energy transition projects around the world. As a result, the company has decided to redeploy its financial resources on energy transition opportunities."
The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in 2022, provides subsidies for the production of hydrogen. Ghasemi has said that will lower the price of the fuel and boost demand.
The company remains committed to its industrial-gas business in Indonesia.
Air Products is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. Shares closed Thursday at $266.94, down $8.42.
