Three companies with Lehigh Valley operations will make presentations to investors in September.



Air Products & Chemicals, Shift4, and Freshpet will hold sessions that will be available via the Internet.



Sidd Manjeshar, vice president for treasury and investor relations at Air Products, will speak at the Jefferies 2023 Industrial Conference on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. Jefferies is a global investment bank that is based in New York City.



Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products, the world's largest producer of hydrogen, is seeking to help lead a global transition to a clean-energy economy. Shares of Air Products are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. Shares were trading at $296.12 at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.



Air Products' investor relations website will provide a link to the discussion with Manjeshar.



Shift4, based in Upper Saucon Township, will participate in two "fireside chats" with big investment banks. First, Chief Executive Officer Jared Isaacman, President Taylor Lauber and Chief Financial Officer Nancy Disman will hold a chat Sept. 6 at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference in San Francisco. That will start at 1:10 p.m. Eastern time.



On Sept. 14, the same three executives will attend the UBS FinTech Leaders Conference in New York, starting at about 10:50 a.m. Shift4 is a financial technology company that processes payments for hotels, restaurants, sports teams and other businesses. The company is expanding into Europe and has been adding major league sports venues across the U.S. to its client list.



Access to both events will be available on Shift4's investor relations website. Shift4 shares, traded on the New York exchange as FOUR, were at $56.80 as of 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Shift4 employs about 500 people in the Lehigh Valley.



Freshpet, a maker of pet food, is based in Secaucus, New Jersey, and employs about 600 people in Hanover Township, Northampton County. It recently settled a dispute with activist investor Jana Partners, which had challenged the company's management. The addition of new board members resolved the dispute.



Freshpet executives will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Sept. 12 in Nashville, Tennessee. The presentation will start at 4 p.m. Access to the conference will be available on the Freshpet website.



Shares of Freshpet are traded on the NASDAQ exchange and were at $75.96 at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.