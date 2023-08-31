Three companies with Lehigh Valley operations will make presentations to investors in September.
Air Products & Chemicals, Shift4, and Freshpet will hold sessions that will be available via the Internet.
Sidd Manjeshar, vice president for treasury and investor relations at Air Products, will speak at the Jefferies 2023 Industrial Conference on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. Jefferies is a global investment bank that is based in New York City.
Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products, the world's largest producer of hydrogen, is seeking to help lead a global transition to a clean-energy economy. Shares of Air Products are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. Shares were trading at $296.12 at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Air Products' investor relations website will provide a link to the discussion with Manjeshar.
Shift4, based in Upper Saucon Township, will participate in two "fireside chats" with big investment banks. First, Chief Executive Officer Jared Isaacman, President Taylor Lauber and Chief Financial Officer Nancy Disman will hold a chat Sept. 6 at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference in San Francisco. That will start at 1:10 p.m. Eastern time.
On Sept. 14, the same three executives will attend the UBS FinTech Leaders Conference in New York, starting at about 10:50 a.m. Shift4 is a financial technology company that processes payments for hotels, restaurants, sports teams and other businesses. The company is expanding into Europe and has been adding major league sports venues across the U.S. to its client list.
Access to both events will be available on Shift4's investor relations website. Shift4 shares, traded on the New York exchange as FOUR, were at $56.80 as of 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Shift4 employs about 500 people in the Lehigh Valley.
Freshpet, a maker of pet food, is based in Secaucus, New Jersey, and employs about 600 people in Hanover Township, Northampton County. It recently settled a dispute with activist investor Jana Partners, which had challenged the company's management. The addition of new board members resolved the dispute.
Freshpet executives will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Sept. 12 in Nashville, Tennessee. The presentation will start at 4 p.m. Access to the conference will be available on the Freshpet website.
Shares of Freshpet are traded on the NASDAQ exchange and were at $75.96 at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Air Products, Shift4 Payments and Freshpet to make presentations to investment community
Three companies with Lehigh Valley operations will make presentations to investors in September.
Tags
- Freshpet
- Shift4
- Lehigh Valley
- Jared Isaacman
- Chief Financial Officer
- Jana Partners
- Air Products & Chemicals
- Taylor Lauber
- Nancy Disman
- New Jersey
- Upper Saucon Township
- San Francisco
- Ubs
- Hanover Township
- Northampton County
- Clean-energy Economy
- United States
- Chief Executive Officer
- Sidd Manjeshar
- Europe
- Piper Sandler
- Nashville
- Investment Bank
- New York City
- Secaucus
- Financial Technology
- New York
- Pet Food
- Goldman Sachs
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- No property tax hike in proposed 2024 Lehigh County budget
- 911 records from shooting of Sammy Sasso released
- PPL names Martin interim president of Electric Utilities; Raymond leaving 'by mutual agreement'
- Allentown councilman will call for providing funds to hire investigator to assess claims of racism in City Hall
- Lafayette College: Work on steps near iconic archway done, project making it easier to get to College Hill from other parts of Easton to be completed soon
- Air Products, Shift4 Payments and Freshpet to make presentations to investment community
- Man in Lower Saucon Twp. accused of possessing child pornography
- ‘Everyone loved her’: Allentown’s new soul food restaurant honors family’s late matriarch
- Easton police seek armed man involved in violent robbery
- Northampton County has a few slots left for household hazardous waste disposal
Berks Area News
- Wawa, Penske collaborate to test battery-electric truck in Philadelphia region
- $50,000 donation brings 'Robot Zoo' to life at Reading Public Museum
- Man arrested in $600 retail theft at Giant store in Spring
- 21-year-old woman arrested after leaving child in car to flee police
- Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to movie theaters in October
- Berks County commissioner: Attend Board of Elections meeting to comment on changing primary date
- Reading EMS continues to respond to high numbers of overdoses
- Pa.'s 2024 presidential primary could be earlier if new bill passes
- Self-guided landmark tour of Berks returns this fall
- Gov. Shapiro visits Allentown, highlights program aimed at investing in workforce training
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Hyundai and LG will invest an additional $2B into making batteries at Georgia electric vehicle plant
- Food ads are in the crosshairs as Burger King, others face lawsuits for false advertising
- Stock market today: Wall Street ends lower, closes out first losing month since February
- Orsted delays 1st New Jersey wind farm until 2026; not ready to 'walk away' from project
- White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding bill to keep government operating
- Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents
- Air Products, Shift4 Payments and Freshpet to make presentations to investment community
- Visual artists fight back against AI companies for repurposing their work
- MLB testing hands-free entry for fans utilizing facial authentication, AI security
- Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to movie theaters in October
Entertainment News
- Is the Viral TikTok 'Girl Math' Trend Problematic?
- ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoffs, ‘Interview With the Vampire’ to Resume Production
- ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals She’s ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Mom
- RAW: FILE: ABBA MEMBER RELEASING NEW MUSIC
- ‘The Ultimatum’: Roxanne & Antonio Unpack Alex Drama — Are They Still Engaged?
- Kyle Richards Gives Update Amid 'Very Public' Separation From Husband Mauricio Umansky
- Martha Stewart mocks critics of her iceberg cocktail amid climate change crisis
- ‘Blue Bloods’ Fans to Choose Classic Episode Lineup for Fall TV Slate — Here’s How to Vote
- VIRAL SINGER OLIVER ANTHONY STRIKES A POLITICAL NERVE
- US Warns Arms Deal Between North Korea and Russia 'Rapidly Advancing'