Air Products and Chemicals Inc., the Lehigh County-based maker of industrial gases and chemicals, has changed how it will report results starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
The company will present results under five reporting segments. Four will be for industrial gases, for the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and the fifth segment will consist of "corporate and other" results, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The change reflects the separation of a former reporting unit into two segments: Industrial Gases - Europe, and Industrial Gases - Middle East. There is no effect on previous financial results. Air Products will include its former Industrial Gases - Global segment with corporate and other results.
"These changes in the segment structure affect the manner in which the results of our operating segments are reported and will have no impact on our previously reported consolidated financial statements or operations," according to the filing. Starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, segment results "will be presented on a retrospective basis to reflect the reorganization."
Air Products is one of the biggest employers in the Lehigh Valley. In November, the company reported $10.3 billion in fiscal 2021 revenue, up 17% from the previous year. The company operates in more than 50 countries and employs more than 20,000 people.
Air Products shares were trading at $292.18 around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. In the past year, they have traded as low as $245.75 and as high as $316.39.