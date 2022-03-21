ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A large company with headquarters in the Lehigh Valley will be pulling its business out of Russia.
Air Products CEO Seifi Ghasemi said in a statement on the company's website Air Products is currently developing plans to implement the divestiture of its business in Russia. The company operates a small industrial gas business in the country, which Ghasemi said has less than $25 million in sales, or approximately one quarter of one percent of its annual revenue.
Ghasemi said Air Products has also decided not to pursue any new business development activities in the country.
"We continue to be deeply concerned by the tragic human suffering being experienced by the people of Ukraine and the impact it has on many others," Ghasemi said in the statement. "We condemn actions of war when the world should be making greater efforts for peace. Our hearts go out to all those affected. Like many other companies, we have employees in this region and are continuing to give them the support that we can."
He said the company is supporting humanitarian efforts and providing financial support to the International Committee of the Red Cross from the Air Products Foundation.
"Our global employees have also responded with care and generosity, reaching out to their affected colleagues and making contributions to various organizations supporting relief efforts," Ghasemi said. "For our people in Russia, we fully understand and recognize these actions will cause concern. As we move to divest our business in the country, we will continue to give them the support we can during this difficult period and put assistance programs in place."