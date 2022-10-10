U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest about $500 million to build a plant to produce environmentally-friendly hydrogen in northern New York state.

The plant will be in Massena, New York, in Saint Lawrence County near the Canadian border. It will be operating in 2026 or 2027, according to an Air Products statement.

"Green hydrogen" can be used in place of fossil fuels in heavy industry and transportation.

The Upper Macungie Township-based industrial gas company is making the investment based on market demand and government incentives, including benefits from the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

"This project is another demonstration of our leadership role in the low-carbon hydrogen and the hydrogen for mobility markets," said Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Air Products in the statement.

If all the hydrogen produced at Massena is used by heavy duty trucks, it will eliminate the equivalent of the emissions of 600 million gallons of diesel fuel.

The company is also considering the establishment of a hydrogen fueling station network in the U.S. Northeast. Air Products plans to convert its fleet of 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel-cell power.

Air Products reported 2021 sales of $10.3 billion. It operates in more than 50 countries and employs more than 20,000 people.

Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The shares were at $233.43 Monday morning, up $1.68. In the past 52 weeks, shares in Air Products have traded as low as $216.24 and as high as $316.39.

Based on a price of $233.43, the company's market capitalization is $51.8 billion.