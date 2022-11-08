Air Products & Chemicals Inc. will receive $475 million Canadian dollars in public funding for the energy complex that could make the City of Edmonton the center of western Canada's hydrogen economy.



At current exchange rates, that is about $353 million in U.S. dollars. Canadian federal and provincial governments announced the funding Tuesday. The money comes from three funds that promote the economy and reduce carbon emissions.



The multi-billion-dollar project in Canada's province of Alberta will be a "first mover" in the effort to reduce carbon emissions from transportation and heavy industry, Seifi Ghasemi, chief executive officer, chairman and president of Air Products, said in a statement.



"Today's announcement represents visionary leadership and a commitment to move humanity forward in the energy transition," Ghasemi said.



Air Products has a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is taking steps at many levels to reduce emissions and its impact on climate.



The hydrogen-energy complex in Alberta is already being constructed, according to the statement.



Air Products is the world's largest producer of hydrogen.



Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The shares were trading at $282.59, up 1.8%, at 2:43 p.m.