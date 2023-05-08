Air Products & Chemicals is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $3.02 billion on Tuesday, according to a survey of industry analysts.



The Zacks Investment Research consensus was compiled from the revenue estimates of five analysts. The Upper Macungie Township-based maker of industrial gases is expected to report earnings of $2.64 per share, based on the average estimate of eight analysts.



In February, Air Products forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.50 to $2.70 per share.



In the year-ago second quarter, Air Products reported sales of $2.9 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $2.38. Adjusted earnings exclude items the company considers to be one-time or unusual.



Air Products is the world's largest producer of hydrogen and is in position to lead the transition to a clean-energy economy, according to Seif Ghasemi, chairman, chief executive and president.

Ghasemi has promoted hydrogen as a replacement for carbon-based fuels in heavy industry and transport.



The transition has not been without some bumps. In March, the company dropped a coal-to-methanol project in Indonesia. Shares dropped 3.1% that day.



In 2020, Air Products said it would invest about $2 billion in what it called the Bengalon project. After announcing the end of its participation in that plant, the company said it would shift resources to producing "green" hydrogen (made using renewable energy) and "blue" hydrogen (carbon emissions are captured and stored). Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that has been linked to climate change.



The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 provides subsidies for making hydrogen, "driving increasing opportunities for Air Products to invest in these energy-transition projects around the world," the company said in its March statement.



The company promised further details on the Indonesia decision in its second-quarter conference call. That call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Financial results will be posted before the opening of the U.S. stock market.



Air Products is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. At 1:42 p.m. Monday, the share price was $295.28.



In the past 52 weeks, Air Products has traded as high as $328.56 and as low as $218.88.