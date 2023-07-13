Air Products will provide fuel and technology for the first hydrogen fuel-cell passenger vehicle fleet in the Canadian province of Alberta, as the company promotes a transition to a clean-energy economy.



The Upper Macungie Township-based maker of industrial gases will serve a fleet of five Toyota Mirai fuel-cell vehicles at Edmonton International Airport from a mobile hydrogen-refueler. The vehicles will be used by airport employees. The goal is to expand to as many as 100 vehicles to be used as an airport taxi service.



Fueling starts next week, according to a statement Air Products posted on its website Thursday. The Toyota Mirai is a mid-size sedan. Its fuel cells convert the chemical energy of hydrogen into electricity.



Air Products, the world's largest producer of hydrogen, has promoted the gas as a replacement for fossil fuels in industry and transportation. Seifi Ghasemi, the company's chairman, chief executive and president, has said Air Products can help the world move to a climate-friendly economy, and make money while doing so.



"Access to clean hydrogen fueling infrastructure is the key to the energy transition and efforts to decarbonize transportation," Eric Guter, Air Products' global vice president for hydrogen mobility, said in the statement. The fuel-cell vehicles will not generate carbon dioxide emissions, which are linked to climate change.



Canada's national goal is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Air Products is building a C$1.6 billion (U.S. $1.22 billion) net-zero hydrogen complex in Alberta that the company says will capture more than 90% of carbon emissions for storage underground. The remaining emissions will be offset.



The company is also building a commercial-scale refueling station near the hydrogen complex.



Air Products has experience with more than 250 hydrogen fuel-station projects in 20 countries, according to the company's website.



Shares in Air Products are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the share price was $298.98.



In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $328.56 and as low as $218.88. At the current price, the company's market capitalization is about $66.4 billion.



Leonard Parker Pool founded the company in Detroit in 1940. It produced oxygen generators for the U.S. military and allied forces during World War 2. After the war, Air Products moved to the Lehigh Valley.