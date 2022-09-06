Air Products & Chemicals Inc. has agreed to supply low-carbon hydrogen to an Imperial Oil Ltd. diesel plant in Alberta, Canada.

Lehigh County-based Air Products and Imperial said in a joint statement that using low-carbon hydrogen to produce diesel fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions, compared to traditional methods.

Air Products will invest $1.6 billion Canadian (about $1.2 billion U.S.) in its under-construction Edmonton hydrogen plant to support the Imperial contract. The hydrogen will flow via a pipeline to Imperial's diesel complex.

"Canada is rapidly implementing an energy transition that emphasizes the use of low-carbon hydrogen, and Air Products is demonstrating that world-scale hydrogen facilities can be net-zero for carbon emissions," Dr. Samir J. Serhan, chief operating officer of Air Products, said in the statement.

Imperial's vice president of operations, Jon Wetmore, said the project shows that Imperial is committed to investing in a low-carbon future, but added that talks with business partners and governments continue before the oil company makes a final decision.

The renewable diesel complex is expected to produce more than 1 billion liters annually of renewable fuel, according to the joint statement, and would have the environmental impact of removing 650,000 vehicles off the road.

Air Products is based in Upper Macungie Township and had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion. It operates in more than 50 countries. Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD.

Imperial Oil's headquarters is in Calgary, Canada. It is the larger petroleum refiner in Canada. Imperial Oil shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IMO.