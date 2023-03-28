U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products & Chemicals, the Lehigh County-based maker of industrial gases, has won more than $130 million in NASA contracts to supply liquid hydrogen to facilities including the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Air Products is the world's largest producer of hydrogen. That gas, in liquid form, is combined with liquid oxygen as fuel in rocket engines.

One contract, already in effect, is for Kennedy and Cape Canaveral in Florida. That multi-year deal has a maximum value of about $75 million. Another contract, valued at about $57 million, is for NASA facilities in Alabama and Mississippi.

"Air Products has a long history of working with NASA, stretching from the very beginning of the United States' space program, to the Apollo 11 moon landing, and to the more recent missions to study Mars," said Francesco Maione, Air Products' president, Americas, in a company statement.

Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion. It operates in more than 50 countries and employs more than 21,000 people.

Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The closing price of the shares Monday was $270.19. In the last 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $328.56 and as low as $218.88.

Air Products shares finished 2022 at $308.26, and have declined 12% so far this year.

At Monday's closing price, the company has a market capitalization of $60 billion.