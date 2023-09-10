Air Products & Chemicals will supply equipment to a wastewater treatment plant that serves the City of Montreal and helps protect a popular bass fishery.

The Jean-R. Marcotte plant treats almost half of the Province of Quebec's wastewater, according to an Air Products statement. Montreal is the biggest city in the province and second largest in Canada, behind Toronto.

The oxygen equipment is part of an ozone-generation system that disinfects water, removing bacteria, viruses and pharmaceutical residues. The wastewater plant sends about 2.3 million cubic meters of water in the St. Lawrence River daily. That river connects the North American Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean, and is popular with bass fishermen.

Bassmaster Magazine named the St. Lawrence River's 1,000 Islands stretch along New York State the best bass-fishing site in 2022. This year, the St. Lawrence was second behind O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas.

"Air Products oxygen-generating plants will support the city's effort to expand a sustainable water-purification process to benefit the citizens of Quebeck and the wildlife that depend on the St. Lawrence River," Air Products' Chief Operating Officer Dr. Samir J. Serhan said in the statement.

The value of the order was not disclosed.

Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products, the world's largest producer of hydrogen, started operating in Canada 50 years ago, in 1973.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The closing price Friday was $298.51. At that price, the company's market capitalization is $66.3 billion.

In fiscal year 2022, Air Products' revenue was $12.7 billion. It operates in more than 50 countries and employs more than 21,000 people.