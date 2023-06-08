ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Chris Eiswerth drove two and a half hours to Allentown Thursday, ready to watch the PIAA state softball tournament.

"We're big fans, this is the state playoffs, the girls practice all year long," Eiswerth said.

His niece Gianna is a player, and his brother-in-law Corey is one of the coaches. He said no amount of air quality concerns were going to stop him from watching them on the field.

"We're optimistic the girls will have a great day," Eiswerth said.

And that they did. Despite the wildfires in Canada blowing an orange haze over the Valley this week, fans still came to Patriot Park, excited for Thursday's games.

"Nothing's bothering me, nothing at all," said Maryann Lalli, of Bristol.

"Overall I don't think we let it become a factor here," said Michael Angelo, also of Bristol.

Lehigh County's air quality is still dealing with the aftermath of those fires. It's considered "unsafe for sensitive groups."

"I'm fortunate, I don't have asthma, COPD, I'm not really noticing anything," John D'Angelo, of Bristol, said.

"It's not affecting me at all, doesn't bother me," said Joe Malone, of Bristol.

The fans were just happy to enjoy clear skies, thin air, and show their love for the teams.

"We're here to support them," said Chris Eiswerth, of South Williamsport.

If things continue to go the way we've been seeing, things should clear up as the days go on. The National Weather Service, however, does have an air quality alert over Lehigh County until Saturday at 12 a.m.