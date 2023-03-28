The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority extended an agreement with Majestic Realty for six months, as the developer continues to seek land-use approval from Hanover Township.



Majestic proposes to put up 11 buildings on 300 acres at 4300 Airport Road. The land would be leased from the LNAA, which runs the Lehigh Valley International Airport.



The Planning Commission of Hanover Township (Northampton County) reviewed the Majestic plan at a March 6 meeting. Not all issues were resolved that night.



Darren Betters, the airport authority's director of business development, said at the Tuesday LNAA meeting that Majestic is not seeking a huge change in allowed land use.



If Majestic is granted the change in zoning, he said the airport authority will get more revenue from the project.



"It's well worth the six months," Betters said.



Some members of the board of governors objected to the extension, saying that the project has been in the works long enough, but the vote was in favor of giving Majestic until Oct. 1 to work with Hanover Township.



Colin Riccobon, head of public and government relations at the airport, said the lease with Majestic will provide additional non-aeronautical revenue to sustain the airport operations.



The airport is recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic, Todd Quann, director of finance and administration, told the board. He said traffic is picking from so-called "legacy" airlines, a term for full-service carriers such as American Airlines, Delta and United.



The big carrier at LVIA, however, remains Allegiant, the low-fare carrier that takes vacationers from the Lehigh Valley to the Sun Belt stops. Allegiant is adding service to Denver starting in June.



In January and February, 131,070 total passengers moved through the airport, and 69,404 - more than half - of them flew on Allegiant, according to LVIA statistics.



LNAA Executive Director Thomas Stoudt said February was a great month for cargo, with 19.94 million pounds passing through LVIA. That is up 44% over the same month in 2022.



In addition to LVIA, the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority also operates Queen City Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.