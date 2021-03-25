As millions of Americans get vaccinated and the weather warms up, TSA officials want travelers to warm up to the idea of flying, and getting their Real ID.
"You can get Real ID now so that when you're ready to fly, whether that's next week or in three months or in six months, whatever it is, that way you have your Real ID," said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.
To get one, go to your nearest PennDOT branch and bring proof of citizenship, residency, and a social security card.
And for when it's a mad dash to catch a flight, consider enrolling in TSA pre-check.
"Now more than ever, that program is really valuable because it reduces touch points," Farbstein said.
Locally, LVIA backs those measures, but also expects to see more travelers taking to the skies. Airport officials say it's best to stay up to date.
"I think it's creating an awareness and by doing your research before you go on your trip and go to the airport that'll help you feel comfortable," said Colin Riccobon, LVIA's public relations director.
And for the foreseeable future, flights out of LVIA will require you to wear a mask, vaccinated or not. However, officials say things are constantly changing.
"What's happening today may not be what's tomorrow and I think we saw that over the last 12 to 13 months, and I think that's going to carry through," Riccobon said.
Regardless, Riccobon says not to fret.
"We're here to help. We want to make this process as comfortable and safe as possible for anybody that chooses to travel," Riccobon said.