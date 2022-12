BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest announced another 2023 Musikfest headliner on Monday.

Indie rockers AJR will play the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Friday, Aug. 4.

The Metzger brother trio -- Adam, Jack and Ryan -- have topped the Billboard, Alternative and Rock charts, and remain one of the "500 most-listened to artists" on Spotify.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

Musikfest is set for Aug. 4-13, 2023.