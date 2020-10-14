BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley's executive director said Wednesday he will be stepping down in May.
Alan Jennings said he will leave the organization due to health concerns. Jennings, who has had Parkinson's Disease for about 15 years, said he is doing well, but he is not up to continuing with the organization.
"What’s failing now, as most of you know, is my health. About 2 ½ years ago, the Parkinson’s that invaded my brain was progressing fast enough that I worried whether I could make it to even the earliest of allowable retirement years to collect Social Security," Jennings said in a speech to the CACLV. "I felt obligated to divulge that I was worried I couldn’t make it and informed the board of directors that I hoped I could make it to 63. That would be May, 2021."
"I am fortunate enough that the pace of the progress of the disease slowed considerably since then. But the organization, led by the Board of Directors, was too far down the path of a transition to turn back."
CACLV is a non profit organization in Bethlehem that seeks to "improve the quality of life by building a community in which all people have access to economic opportunity, the ability to pursue that opportunity, and a voice in the decisions that affect their lives," according to its website.
Jennings said he has been with the organization for 40 years, and that he will miss everything about working there. He said the organization has close to 100 employees, and that it has a lot of programs and does good things that matter.
As for what's next, Jennings said he would like to run a charitable foundation or be an usher at IronPigs baseball games, adding he is a big baseball fan.