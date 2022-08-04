Gavel

EASTON, Pa. - An Alaska man accused of making bomb threats against Lafayette College in Easton is going to prison.

Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Gavin Casdorph has been sentenced to five years and three months behind bars.

In April of 2020, he pleaded guilty to making false threats in 2018 that he would set off bombs across the college campus.

A judge has also ordered Casdorph to pay $7,000 in restitution and a $1,000 fine.

