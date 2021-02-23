ALBURTIS, Pa. - Mason Saylor got an idea a few months back to make some extra money.
"This is my woodshed," he shows off, proudly.
He saw someone else had done it and he showed his Dad some pictures.
"And I said, 'yeah, we can build that,'" his Dad, Chris Saylor, says.
And the two worked hard, and came up with Mason's Wood "Buy the Square."
"I'm pretty proud of it," Mason says.
"To me? ...It was about the quality time," Dad smiles.
They put it up in front of their family business - Saylor's Lawn and Landscape on Spring Creek Road in Alburtis, as an honor system - people stop by, grab wood from a square, and put $10 in a slot.
"In the beginning, we weren't selling much, maybe one a week," says Mason, adding, "but now it's like four or five a week."
But it hasn't been all smooth, for the young Saylor. Mason and his Dad noticed wood started disappearing without the cash being deposited.
"It's not the best feeling, knowing that someone's stealing from a kid," Mason says.
But Chris told his son, maybe someone needed it - or didn't realize who they were stealing from.
"We talked about it, and I said, 'hey you put yourself out there and you do something like this, these things happen,'" Chris says, adding, "My thoughts were, somebody's taking this wood because they don't know who Mason is, they don't know Mason's an 11-year-old boy."
So, he put up a Facebook post explaining Mason's hard work, every week, cutting and splitting and stacking that wood. He hoped the message would reach whoever was taking it, and even said they can work something out if they can't pay.
"We're not going to give up on mankind. Part of our discussions are that there are a lot more good people than there are bad in the world," Chris says.
His idea worked - he got overwhelming community support, and Mason's not quitting. In fact, he's got future business plans.
"I'll load pallets up and deliver it, in the future, when I'm old enough to drive," says Mason.
Hopefully, driving lessons will be easier than this one.
But it was an important lesson, his Dad says, because he hopes his son will always remember to treat others as he'd like to be treated - fair, and square.