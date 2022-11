S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There's a new place to buy groceries in Lehigh County.

Aldi welcomed shoppers to its new location in South Whitehall Township on Thursday.

A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd., not far from Dorney Park.

Aldi, which opened its first United States store in 1976, also plans to open another Lehigh Valley location in the Bethlehem Plaza on Route 191 in Bethlehem Township sometime in 2023.