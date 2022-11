SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - If you're a fan of discount grocery shopping, another option is now open for business.

A new ALDI has opened up in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

A ribbon-cutting was held at the store Thursday morning.

It's located on Hamilton Boulevard, not too far from Dorney Park.

ALDI also plans to open another Lehigh Valley store in Bethlehem Township. It will be on Route 191 in the Bethlehem Plaza and will open its doors sometime next year.