BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Aldi is opening a new location in the Lehigh Valley.

The discount grocery chain is set to come to Bethlehem Plaza.

No opening date for the store in Bethlehem Township was disclosed on the James Balliett Property Group social media page, and few other details were available.

Bethlehem Plaza on Nazareth Pike was home to Kmart and is now host to several small businesses.

Balliett's post indicates Aldi will be roughly in the middle of the plaza, which is home to a Dollar Tree, Hibachi Grill, China King and tanning and nail salons.

Space remains available, and Balliett's Facebook post says there are "Multiple major tenant negotiations going on."

The plaza is across Nazareth Pike (also referred to as Linden Street and Route 191) from Bethlehem Square, home of Walmart, Home Depot and other retailers.

It's a few miles from an Aldi already in Bethlehem Township, at 3050 Easton Ave.

Aldi was founded in Germany in 1961 but has gone big into the U.S. The chain opened its first American store in 1976 in Iowa and now has more than 2,200 stores across 36 states, according to its website. The chain employs more than 25,000 people in the U.S.

The parent company is based in Essen, Germany, and Aldi U.S. has a headquarters in Illinois. Aldi credits itself with being the first discount grocer.