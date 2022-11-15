S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Grocery chain ALDI is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.

The retailer, offering “a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value,” on Thursday plans to hold a grand opening of its newest store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township's Dorneyville Shopping Center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:45 a.m., and the store will open at 9 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” Bob Grammer, ALDI's Center Valley regional vice president, said in a news release. “We have served this community for more than 20 years and are excited to continue to offer Allentown residents an affordable way of shopping.”

ALDI, which opened its first United States store in 1976, also plans to open another Lehigh Valley location in the Bethlehem Plaza on Route 191 in Bethlehem Township, according to the James Balliet Property Group, which disclosed the lease on its Facebook page.

An ALDI spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the Bethlehem Township location, and Balliet was unsure of the store's general time frame for opening in 2023.

The store will fill a 20,000-square-foot space that previously housed a Laneco-operated Food Lane supermarket, which shuttered in 1997, along with a small part of a former Kmart store that closed in 2013.

ALDI, which has 2,200 stores across 38 states, is on track to open 150 new locations and become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

The new Lehigh Valley locations will supplement about two dozen other regional outposts.

The chain asks shoppers to bring reusable bags and recently announced a new commitment to eliminate all plastic shopping bags from stores by the end of 2023 — "a sustainable policy that will lead to savings passed on to customers," according to the release.

ALDI also uses green electricity to cover 100% of its energy consumption and has donated more than 33 million pounds of food through our partnership with Feeding America.