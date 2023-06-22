BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Aldi's new location in Bethlehem Township will open in August. The exact date has not been set.

When the store opens in Bethlehem Plaza on Nazareth Pike, the site of a former Kmart, it will replace the 3050 Easton Ave. location. Bethlehem Plaza is at the southwest corner of the intersections of Routes 22 and 191, about three miles from the current Aldi.

"We are excited to share that the new store in Bethlehem, PA is slated to open this August," Bob Grammer, ALDI divisional vice president, said in an email statement. Details on the grand opening will be made available later.

In February, Grammer said the new store will use environmentally friendly building materials and have additional cold storage space for produce, dairy and meat offerings. The store will be to the left of the former Kmart.

Bethlehem Plaza is home to a Dollar Tree, Hibachi Grill, salons, Apna Punjab grocery and other stores. The Aldi will be to the left of the of the former Kmart. Across the street, the Bethlehem Square mall has Walmart, Home Depot and Giant as anchors.

Store hours are not official yet, but a sign at the Bethlehem Plaza store now indicates it will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Aldi was founded in Germany in 1961 and has a big presence in the U.S. The chain opened its first American store in Iowa in 1976 and now has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, according to its website.

The chain credits itself with being the first discount grocer, and is known for its "quarter in, quarter back" policy. Shoppers deposit a quarter to get a cart and get the 25 cents back when they return it. That helps keeps cost down.

The parent company is based in Essen, Germany, and Aldi has a U.S. headquarters in Illinois.