S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A new grocery store is set to open near Dorney Park.

Aldi is opening its store in South Whitehall Township, just outside of Allentown, on Thursday.

A ribbon-cutting is planned for 8:45 a.m. at the store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd., near S. Cedar Crest Boulevard.

The first 100 customers will get a gift bag with Aldi products and a gift card. Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.