FORKS TWP., Pa. - Alfie's Kitchen, a restaurant at Park Plaza in Forks Township, has closed after about five years of serving meals.

"We have made a decision to close Alfie's Kitchen," the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

"We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five years of being open. We have had the privilege of forming great friendships that we hope last a lifetime," the post continued.

More than 100 fans took to Facebook to say farewell.

"We will miss our favorite breakfast spot," one said.

The plaudits went beyond just breakfast, as another patron said she would be dreaming of the meatballs: "Alfie's was so great!"

Alfie's had a large breakfast menu that included standards such as eggs and porkroll, along with The Goombah Sandwich (eggs, soppressata, peppers, broccoli rabe, sundried tomatoes and mozzarella) and an Italian omelet (eggs, broccoli rabe, prosciutto, soppressata, sweet peppers, sundried tomatoes and mozzarella).

The restaurant went out on a positive note: "We want to thank each and every one of our loyal customers for making the past five years an enjoyable experience."