BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There are more than 400 free acts at Musikfest.

You don't only have to hear them on the stage. Now you can get a taste of many of them here, there, and everywhere.

For the past decade, Bethlehem-based musician Alex Radus has been in tune as a free act on a Musikfest stage.

"I don't think you can understate the opportunity for the local and regional musicians to have something like this," he said.

Over the next 11 days it's a stage and streaming act. Radus is part of the Spotify Musikfest 2023 Free Stage Band playlist.

"Spotify is all about finding new audiences. And it's been great for that. I've definitely gotten some new players and new fans," he said.

It's the goal of Your Next Favorite Band Podcast. Host Phillip Reese helped create the 24-hour long Musikfest playlist.

"What we do is curate a list of who we kind of deemed to be maybe the must-see artists," he said.

Once the Musikfest lineup is released in the spring, Reese finds the artists on Spotify and then picks two songs from each one.

"Whether you're cleaning around the house, or working or whatever, a work out, and you could just put on shuffle. And then the more of those songs just simply keep catching your eardrums. It's like, 'oh, wait, I want to find out more about that band,'" Reese said.

As for Radus, there may be nothing like a live performance, especially when streaming followers are in attendance.

"Spotify is a great resource for musicians and for concert promoters. And I really like to see people using it in this fashion," he said.

You can find the Musikfest 2023 Free Band Playlist on Spotify, and you can catch Radus live three times during the next week, including two shows on Saturday.