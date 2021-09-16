Four civilians are getting their first look at Earth from space, following their historic launch.
They got a view of the planet from inside the dome window on the SpaceX Dragon capsule, as tweeted out by the company.
The recycled rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Wednesday night, carrying four amateurs, including Easton billionaire Jared Isaacman, and no professional astronauts.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk says the Inspiration-4 crew is conducting scientific research designed to advance human health on Earth and during future long-duration spaceflights.
The group is set to return in a few days.