CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four space tourists safely ended their trailblazing trip to orbit Saturday with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast.
The Inspiration 4 crew made history with the trip. The crew led by 38-year-old billionaire and Easton resident Jared Isaacman marks the first all-civilian crew to circle Earth without an astronaut.
Isaacman updating all of us down below on Friday.
"Big part of our mission here in Inspiration 4 is to inspire what can be done here in space, cause there's an awful lot of it and we got to get out and explore it," said Isaacman.
But he says there's an even bigger meaning behind the trip.
"Top on our list right now is conquering childhood cancer, that's why we're supporting St. Jude's," continued Isaacman.
Isaacman set a goal of raising $200 million for St. Jude Children's Hospital. The Easton billionaire is donating $100 million from his own pocket.
Also on board the capsule was a one-of-kind ukulele from Martin Guitar. The guitar will be auctioned off for the cause.
"We're giving all of our time to science, to research, to ukulele playing and trying to raise some good awareness for a cause back on Earth," said Isaacman.
Isaacman says he also wanted to show that ordinary people could blast into orbit by themselves.
"We're really proud to share this experience with everyone. We know how fortunate we are to be up here."