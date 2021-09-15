EASTON, Pa. - The latest SpaceX launch is being led and funded by Easton resident, billionaire, and pilot Jared Isaacman.
His four-person, all-civilian Inspiration4 crew will have a three-day orbit, and an earthly goal of raising $200 million for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Issacman spoke to us about the mission back in February.
"You can't make all the great strides up in space, and try to explore new worlds, without trying to conquer some of the real problems we have here on Earth today," Isaacman said at the time.
Assisting in getting the crew off of the planet is former WFMZ engineer George Motter. Back in 1986, he rigged the station's first-ever live shot. Now he is Senior Manager for Ground Segment and Launch Communications at SpaceX.
As a NASA launch weather officer, former WFMZ Meteorologist Brian Cizek is helping to forecast the blast off and return weather conditions at Kennedy Space Center.
He says there's an 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. launch widow.
Martin Guitar is providing the cosmic soundtrack, as a one-of-a kind ukulele requested by SpaceX is on board.
"Do the people in Florida know how vital the Lehigh Valley is in this role?" I asked.
"If they don't, they should," Cizek said.
"It's awesome and especially with the WFMZ connection, with a few alums helping out. Really is cool and I hope the people in Florida are aware of the Lehigh Valley connection," Cizek said.
From the Keystone to the Sunshine state, to the cosmos.
A livestream of the launch will be available on wfmz.com Wednesday night.