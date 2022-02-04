BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Municipal Ice Rink will be hosting the 9th annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic Saturday.
It's an all-day event filled with hockey games, and a special appearance by former Philadelphia Flyers players. It's all to benefit the Lehigh Valley Polar Bears, a team made up of 35 players with special abilities.
"We have the ability to suit their needs whether it's a cognitive disability, autism, Down syndrome, or really any neurodiverse issue they may be having, that we can create an environment that they can enjoy hockey that's suited to their needs," said Lehigh Valley Polar Bears co-founder Joe Guellnitz.
Their game starts at 2 p.m. and is always the most watched one of the day.
"Seeing the boards just full of parents, friends, and families is just really something," said Nicole Jensen, who co-founded the Lehigh Valley Polar Bears.
This year they'll be honoring one of their beloved coaches, Gus Schwartz. Schwartz loved hockey and the Polar Bear team. He was just 20 years old when he was killed on his way home from college last December on Interstate 78 in one of the two crashes that killed five people.
"He was an incredible young man, an incredible coach, we're going to miss him a lot," Guellnitz said.
Schwartz's mom, sisters and girlfriend will be dropping the puck for the Polar Bear game, followed not by a moment of silence but a celebration of his life.
"We want to hear people get loud for Gus and hopefully he hears those from somewhere," Guellnitz said.
The game will also be live streamed on lvwinterclassic.com.