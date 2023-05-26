Professional racecar driver and Nazareth native Marco Andretti says "all is fine" after he avoided a crash on an Indianapolis street Thursday.

"Avoided a huge head on crash as someone turned right across us on 16th street," Andretti said in a Twitter post.

"I reacted and took the path of least resistance. Everyone is okay."

Already getting texts : All is fine. Avoided a huge head on crash as someone turned right across us on 16th street. I reacted and took the path of least resistance. Everyone is okay. — Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) May 26, 2023

The Indianapolis 500 is planned for Sunday at 12:45 p.m.

Andretti drives the No. 98 car for Andretti Herta Autosport part-time in the IndyCar series. He is the 2022 SRX Series champion.

His grandfather, Mario Andretti, and his father Michael Andretti were also famous racecar drivers.