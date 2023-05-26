IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

The field for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race gather for a photo at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. The drivers are, front row from left, Katherine Legge, of England, Scott McLaughlin, of New Zealand, Josef Newgarden, Felix Rosenqvist, of Sweden, Pato O'Ward, of Mexico, Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, Will Power, of Australia, Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, Takuma Sato, of Japan, Alex Palou, of Spain, Colton Herta, Colton Herta, Devlin DeFrancesco, of Canada, Santino Ferrucci, Benjamin Pedersen, of Denmark, and RC Enerson. Second row from left, Callum Ilott, of England, Agustin Canapino, of Argentina, Jack Harvey, of England, Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, Simon Pagenaud, of France, Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, Romain Grosjean, of Switzerland, Marco Andretti, Kyle Kirkwood, David Malukas, Sting Ray Robb and Stefan Wilson, of England.

 Darron Cummings - staff, AP

Professional racecar driver and Nazareth native Marco Andretti says "all is fine" after he avoided a crash on an Indianapolis street Thursday.

"Avoided a huge head on crash as someone turned right across us on 16th street," Andretti said in a Twitter post.

"I reacted and took the path of least resistance. Everyone is okay."

The Indianapolis 500 is planned for Sunday at 12:45 p.m.

Andretti drives the No. 98 car for Andretti Herta Autosport part-time in the IndyCar series. He is the 2022 SRX Series champion.

His grandfather, Mario Andretti, and his father Michael Andretti were also famous racecar drivers.

