Two separate incidents on I-78 caused traffic delays on Friday in Northampton County during the evening commute. 

The first is on I-78 EB between Exit 60: PA 309 S, Quakertown, and Exit 67: PA 412 Hellertown/Bethlehem. 

All lanes of I-78 were closed in this area. As of 8:30 p.m., county dispatchers say all lanes were open for travel. 

The second incident was at MM 65.9 E. 

Police say multiple vehicles, including 2 tractor-trailers were involved. 

The crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. 

Drivers also experienced delays on RT 22 through Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

Dispatchers tells 69 News no one was taken to the hospital.  

