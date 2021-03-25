All Lehigh Carbon Community College sites are closed Friday due to concerns about a former student.
In-person classes are cancelled, as well as all in-person and virtual appointments, college activities, and meetings. Online and remote classes will be held as usual. Hybrid classes will be held online or remotely.
According to the college's Twitter page, the sites are being closed out of an abundance of caution because of suspicions related to a former student and an event scheduled for Friday.
Linda Baker, LCCC's executive director of college relations, said the former student had been removed from class for improper conduct. The student had indicated that he was interested in coming back to campus to attend an event, but the college is taking steps to prohibit him from coming to campus, Baker said.
Baker described the student as disgruntled but could not say if there was a threat of violence related to Friday's event.
Baker said the college has been in contact with state police, and they have been in contact with the former student. The event was not a public one, and was limited to a small number of people, Baker said. It and all others have been canceled for Friday.
