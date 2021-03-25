All Lehigh Carbon Community College sites will close Friday due to an elevated security threat, according to the college's website.
In-person classes are cancelled, as well as all in-person and virtual appointments, college activities, and meetings. Online and remote classes will be held as usual. Hybrid classes will be held online or remotely.
According to the college's Twitter page, the sites are being closed out of an abundance of caution because of suspicions related to a former student and an event scheduled for Friday.
The college did not detail the nature of the suspicions.
Out of an abundance of caution, all LCCC sites will be closed Friday, March 26 because of suspicions related to a former student and an event scheduled for Friday. All virtual and in-person appointments, college activities and meetings are canceled. (1/2)— Lehigh CarbonCC (@LehighCarbonCC) March 25, 2021