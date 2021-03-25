LCCC

All Lehigh Carbon Community College sites will close Friday due to an elevated security threat, according to the college's website.

In-person classes are cancelled, as well as all in-person and virtual appointments, college activities, and meetings. Online and remote classes will be held as usual. Hybrid classes will be held online or remotely.

According to the college's Twitter page, the sites are being closed out of an abundance of caution because of suspicions related to a former student and an event scheduled for Friday.

The college did not detail the nature of the suspicions.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.