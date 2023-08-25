EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus Borough officials say all pressure has been restored following a water main break Friday morning.

The break was on the 500 block of North Street, which is behind Jefferson Elementary School.

The Borough reports crews were able to isolate the break and maintain positive pressure throughout the system.

A post on Facebook writes "pressures were fluctuating and lower than normal because this break occurred on the main transmission line that feeds the Borough from our 5th Street reservoir site."

The main break has been fixed and all pressure has been restored.

Residents are told if they should experience milky water or air in your lines, to turn on an outside hose bib and flush for 10 minutes.

The post continues to say the water is safe to drink and there was never a boil water advisory in effect.