EMMAUS, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the residents of all 36 units affected by Saturday's fire in Emmaus.

The Red Cross said it has opened a shelter for affected residents at Emmaus High School, 500 Macungie Ave. The Red Cross Disaster Action Team will provide "food, care and comfort" at the shelter, the press release said.

Disaster assistance is free for all residents affected by the fire. Those who choose not to stay overnight at the shelter can still come for meals and other assistance.

The fire tore through the first floor of an apartment building at 1025 Cold Stream Circle just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The Red Cross will work with community officials to coordinate resources for fire victims, the press release said. Those in need of Red Cross assistance can call 1-800-733-2767 , or follow @RedCrossGPA on Twitter for updates.