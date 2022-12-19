BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Multiple people allegedly wore antisemitic shirts and spread antisemitic propaganda at Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem Sunday.

On Sunday evening ArtsQuest released the following statement on social media:

“Earlier today, ArtsQuest was made aware of reports that a patron at Christkindlmarkt was spreading antisemitic hate-speech and conspiracy theories.

To be clear, hatred has no place in our diverse community, nor is it welcome in our beloved Christmas City, or at any ArtsQuest sponsored event. Bethlehem was founded on the principle of religious freedom, and we support that freedom for everyone, including our friends in the Jewish Community. Hatred must be called out when we witness it, especially on this, the first day of Hanukkah.

We are encouraged by the amount of people who recognize the importance of our diversity and celebrate it.”

The Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley also released a statement and provided a little more detail.

They say at least four people were seen wearing T-shirts that read, “It’s Okay to be White. Less than 1% of White US Households Owned Slaves but Every Slave Ship & Auction was Owned by Jews.”

The Federation also says, “these same people were heard telling patrons that “Jews were responsible” for the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, as well as slavery, and that Jews “own and run everything.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the “It’s Okay To Be White” slogan became popular with white supremacists several years ago.

It is unknown if the timing of the alleged incident was intended to coincide with Hanukkah, which began Sunday night.

WFMZ will update the story with any new developments should they become available.