HELLERTOWN, Pa. | A Hellertown woman accused of swiping Mentos and cigarettes from a gas station is facing charges after trying unsuccessfully to make her getaway in an ambulance.
Hellertown police charged Antoinette H. Froilan, of Furnace Street, with robbery and attempted theft in connection with incident earlier this month at the Main Street gas station. A district judge set bail at $25,000 following her arraignment. She’s accused of stealing $24 in merchandise.
Hellertown police responded to a Citgo Food Mart at 1020 Main St. shortly before 1 p.m. Jan. 7 for a report of a robbery. A store clerk provided a description of the alleged robber and told police that she’d run north on Main Street and tried to commandeer a waiting ambulance, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers spotted a woman just past a Dewey Fire Co. ambulance parked in a driveway on the block matching the description provided by the clerk. Police detained the woman that one of the officers recognized as Froilan, according to court records.
The clerk told police that a red car had dropped Froilan at the store. The 19-year-old proceeded to walk inside and behind the counter, where she allegedly grabbed two packs of Newport cigarettes. When the clerk confronted her, Froilan reportedly shoved her away and grabbed three or four rolls of Mentos on her way out the door.
Police said video surveillance confirmed the clerk’s account. When police searched Froilan, they allegedly found a small amount of marijuana and a vape cartridge marked THC.
She now faces single felony counts of robbery and attempted theft, misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of shoplifting. Froilan failed to post bail following her Jan. 8 arraignment and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing.