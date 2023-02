ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Planning your next vacation this summer? Allegiant may have you covered.

The airline announced a new nonstop route from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Denver, Colorado.

The nonstop flights from LVIA to Denver International Airport start June 15.

Allegiant is offering a special fare to celebrate -- some one-way fares are as low as $59 if purchased by Tuesday, Feb. 21 for travel by Nov. 12. Book on Allegiant's website.