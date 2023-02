HANOVER TWP., Pa. — Planning your next vacation this summer? Allegiant may have you covered.

The airline announced a new nonstop route from Lehigh Valley International Airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, to Denver, Colorado.

The nonstop flights from LVIA to Denver International Airport will start on June 15.

Allegiant is offering a special fare to celebrate — some one-way fares are as low as $59 if purchased by Tuesday, Feb. 21 for travel by Nov. 12. Book on Allegiant's website.