Allegiant has canceled several flights from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida as Hurricane Idalia hits the southern state.

The airline canceled two departing flights, to Punta Gorda and Orlando/Sanford, Wednesday morning, and two flights set to arrive from those destinations Wednesday afternoon were also canceled, according to Allegiant's website.

Idalia hit Florida's west coast Wednesday morning, though the rain and wind started long before that. Many in the area face life-threatening storm surges, officials said.