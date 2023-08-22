Allegiant says it will conduct a system update beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern)/ 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Tuesday.

The company's website and mobile app will be unavailable while the update is in progress, according to a travel alert on Allegiant's website.

Allegiant's Call Center will be available for general questions only. Call Center agents will not be able to check in passengers, create new reservations, or access, modify, or cancel existing reservations until the update is complete, the company said.

Traveling passengers will not be able to check in for flights or access electronic boarding passes while the update is in progress, Allegiant said.

Passengers traveling on Tuesday must check in and print their boarding passes or save them to a digital wallet prior to 7:30 p.m. (Eastern)/ 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Tuesday.

Passengers traveling on Wednesday must go to the Allegiant ticket counter when they arrive at the airport (prior to going through Security) to get updated boarding passes, Allegiant said.

Lehigh Valley International Airport said Allegiant passengers should arrive at least three hours before scheduled departure.

Allegiant says boarding passes generated on Tuesday will not be valid after the system update. All fees associated with printing boarding passes at the airport will be waived.

If you are not able to check in for your flight and/or access your boarding pass, Allegiant says its team will assist you at the Allegiant ticket counter.

Airport processing is expected to take longer than normal due to the system update, "so we strongly advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure time," Allegiant said in its travel alert.