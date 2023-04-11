It's a beautiful day for a little baseball.

Allen and Dieruff high schools duked it out on the IronPigs' turf.

The schools met on the diamond at Coca Cola Park Tuesday afternoon.

Students were encouraged to turn out to cheer them on.

The game celebrated Jackie Robinson Day. Major League Baseball traditionally observes the day on April 15.

Robinson made his big league debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers on the same day back in 1947.